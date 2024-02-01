Her mother had picked her up from her nursery and then returned to work without realising she was still in the car.

SHAH ALAM: A five-year-old girl died after being found unconscious in her mother’s car which was parked near the back door of Shah Alam Hospital here on Jan 30.

Shah Alam district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said police were informed of the situation by a medical officer at the hospital at 8.01pm the same day.

He said an investigation found that the child’s mother, who works at the hospital, had left the girl in the car by accident. She had picked up her daughter from a nearby nursery at about 2pm and then returned to work.

“The girl was asleep in the car with the engine switched off. The child’s 34-year-old mother only realised the incident when her husband contacted her at 6pm.

“The victim was taken to the Shah Alam Hospital emergency department in an unconscious state and pronounced dead after efforts to revive her failed,” Iqbal said in a statement today.

Iqbal said a post-mortem conducted on the child found no external or internal injuries on her.

He said the investigation was conducted under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act. Those with information can contact Inspector Syer Aidid at 013-6544996.