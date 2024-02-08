Traffic volume is expected to increase further in the evening after working hours.

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic volume on several major highways began building up this morning amid the extended holiday period leading up to the Chinese New Year celebration this Saturday.

A spokesperson for PLUS Malaysia Bhd said as of 9am, traffic had increased at Permatang Pauh-Perai, Slim River-Sungkai, Setia Alam-Shah Alam and Bandar Gamuda Cove-Bandar Saujana Putra.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) reported slow moving traffic at Ayer Keroh-Jasin, while traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1, LPT 2, Sungai Besi Toll Plaza and Skudai Toll Plaza remains smooth in both directions.

“Traffic volume is expected to further increase in the evening after working hours and as the public takes advantage of the toll-free travel for two days starting today,” he said.

Traffic updates are available through the toll-free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 or via www.twitter.com/plustrafik, or through the LLM hotline at 1-800-88-7752 and social media page at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik.