However, traffic from Tapah to Bidor and from Tanjung Malim southbound to Rawang is slow because the number of vehicles has increased.

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on major expressways in the country was reported to be smooth as of 8pm today, according to a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman.

He said northbound traffic between Sungai Jawi city centre and Bukit Merah was flowing smoothly.

“The traffic in both directions at the Juru toll plaza was also smooth.

“However, traffic from Tapah to Bidor and from Tanjung Malim southbound to Rawang was slow because the number of vehicles has increased,” he told Bernama today.

PLUS’ official X account said heavy traffic was reported from Simpang Ampat (northbound) to Seremban.

Several “smartlanes” that were activated on some major expressways were also closed due to the reduced traffic volume.