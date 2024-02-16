A former Sabah deputy chief minister, Bumburing had joined PKR in 2012 before moving to Parti Cinta Sabah and serving as its president.

PETALING: Former Upko deputy president Wilfred Bumburing has rejoined the party, 12 years after leaving the party when it was then with Barisan Nasional.

Bumburing, who left Upko in July 2012, said he decided to rejoin Upko because of its prominence in championing the rights and interests of Sabahans, Bernama reported.

“(Upko president) Ewon Benedick and Upko are at the forefront of championing Sabah’s right to a share of federal revenue, as provided for by the Federal Constitution.

“When he invited me to a roundtable discussion on this matter, I felt compelled to actively contribute and support his leadership,” said the former Sabah deputy chief minister.

Bumburing was elected Tuaran MP for one term in 2008, representing Upko. He left the party in 2012, and later joined PKR. In the 2013 general election, he failed to defend his parliamentary seat, losing to Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Bumburing then left PKR to join Parti Cinta Sabah in 2016, where he served as its president before giving up the post to former foreign minister Anifah Aman.

Upko, once with Barisan Nasional, became a member of Pakatan Harapan in 2021.