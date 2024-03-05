The resumption is part of its modernisation initiatives being rolled out in the airline’s £7 billion transformation plan over the next two years.

KUALA LUMPUR: British Airways will be recommencing its connection to Kuala Lumpur in November this year, demonstrating the airline’s commitment to expanding its network to Asia post-pandemic.

In a statement today, the carrier said it would operate daily flights between the Malaysian capital city and London Heathrow airport on a Boeing B787-9 aircraft.

It said the resumption was part of its various modernisation initiatives being rolled out in the airline’s £7 billion (RM42 billion) transformation plan over the next two years, including a new website, free onboard messaging, and new short-haul seats.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, in its official Instagram account, said that British Airways last flew to KLIA Terminal 1 in 2020.

Commenting on the announcement, British high commissioner to Malaysia Ailsa Terry said the resumption of British Airways direct flights between London and Kuala Lumpur reflected the growing links between the UK and Malaysia.

“This includes approximately £6 billion in our bilateral trade and the immense growth potential when the UK completes the ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) later this year,” she told Bernama.

She said the direct flights would also improve connectivity for travellers between the two countries.