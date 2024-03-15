Previously, a video showcasing the overcrowded conditions faced by Year One pupils at SK Cyberjaya went viral on social media.

PETALING JAYA: A second primary school in Cyberjaya has been approved and is currently in the procurement process, says the education ministry.

The ministry said the SK Cyberjaya (2) project, proposed in the 12th Malaysia Plan’s third rolling plan, will serve as a long-term solution to address the issue of student overcrowding at SK Cyberjaya, Bernama reported.

“The new school will have 36 classrooms and other facilities, following the design-and-build concept to expedite construction,” it said in a statement today.

SK Cyberjaya (2) is expected to be completed by 2028, it added.

The ministry also said it is also implementing short-term measures, including relocating Year One pupils from SK Cyberjaya to nearby schools and approving the construction of 12 additional classroom cabins.

Previously, a video depicting the overcrowded situation of Year One pupils at SK Cyberjaya made the rounds on social media.

According to the video, only 13 classes were available, with each accommodating 50 pupils for the 2024/2025 academic session.

In the statement, the ministry also disclosed plans to propose a new secondary school, SMK Cyberjaya (2), this year under the 13th Malaysia Plan’s first rolling plan 2026.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Meanwhile, the land acquisition for the proposed SK Cyberjaya (3) construction will be pursued under the 13MP RP2 in 2025.