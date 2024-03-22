Police carrying out investigations into the death of a 17-year-old student at a dormitory in Lahad Datu. (PDRM pic)

LAHAD DATU: A 17-year-old student was found dead at a college dormitory here early this morning with bruises and injuries on several parts of his body.

Lahad Datu police chief Rohan Shah Ahmad said a misunderstanding between the victim and other students is believed to have led to his death.

Thirteen boys aged between 16 and 19 have been detained to assist in the investigation, which has been classified as one of murder.

“Further examination (of the victim) found injuries and bruises on several parts of the victim’s body,” he said in a statement. A smartphone charger believed to be related to the case was seized.

He said the college’s director lodged a report regarding the victim, who was found unconscious on the dormitory floor at 6.50am.

Rohan added that medical officers who provided emergency treatment confirmed the victim’s death.

“We urge the public not to speculate on this case. We are conducting a thorough and transparent investigation from various angles.”