Security guard Sherpa Dawa was praised for his honesty and received an award as well as a gift from company director Hardeep Singh.

PETALING JAYA: Sherpa Dawa, a security guard who returned a luggage bag containing RM500,000 in cash, has won praise from his employer for his honesty.

The 39-year-old was presented with an award and a gift from his company, A5 Security Services. Company director Hardeep Singh said he was extremely proud of Dawa for the way he handled the situation and for following procedure.

“We appreciate his honesty very much. (The money in the bag) was a huge sum and we are grateful for what he did, which is why we are rewarding him today,” Hardeep told reporters here.

Dawa, who has been with the security firm for four years, said the training he received kicked in when he discovered the bag while on duty at a shopping mall in Damansara.

“I knew exactly what to do. I didn’t even consider how much was in the bag, I just carried out my job,” he said.

He subsequently reported his discovery to the mall management and the authorities.

Hardeep went on to commend Dawa as the best security guard the company had. He hoped that Dawa would be with them for years to come.

“I hope we can extend his permit, we need people like him.”

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said police received a report from the security guard who discovered the suitcase at 8am at the car park of the shopping mall.

He said anyone who may have lost such a substantial sum should come forward to the Petaling Jaya police station. If no one claims the money, it will be handed over to the court for action.