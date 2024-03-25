The teacher and the student continued to keep in touch and secretly met at a beach even after she was transferred to another school, according to his sister.

PETALING JAYA: The education ministry said it has taken the appropriate action on a case involving a teacher who allegedly had a relationship with her 17-year-old student.

“The ministry has looked into the case and action has been taken in accordance with existing guidelines.

“The ministry is also ready to fully cooperate with the investigation being conducted by the authorities,” it said in a statement.

It, however, did not specify the action that had been taken against the parties involved.

“There is no compromise when it comes to addressing sexual offences within institutions under the education ministry. Therefore, all parties are urged to report cases of sexual crimes so that stern action can be taken,” it added.

It also urged all schools to adhere to the existing guidelines on managing sexual misconduct, aimed at safeguarding the safety and well-being of students.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman said the investigation paper on the case involving the teacher and student will be sent to the deputy public prosecutor soon.

Bukit Aman sexual, women and child investigations division (D11) principal assistant director Siti Kamsiah Hassan said a police report was lodged last December and all parties involved in the case, including the teacher and the student, were called in to have their statements recorded.

Meanwhile, Sepang police chief Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the case is being probed under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act.

He said the investigation paper was sent to Bukit Aman before the police were instructed to continue with the investigation.

In a series of viral posts on X which has since been deleted, the student’s sister claimed that the teacher had been meeting her brother despite being told not to.

In one of the posts, the sister said their mother had lodged reports with the police and district education office, and this resulted in the teacher being transferred to another school.

However, the sister claimed that the teacher and her brother still communicated with each other and had secretly met at a beach.

The student’s mother told Berita Harian that she was contacted by education minister Fadhlina Sidek to set up a meeting to discuss the issue.