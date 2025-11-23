Schools not ready for full adoption of AI, says group

Education activist Mak Chee Kin said readiness for AI adoption varied significantly between urban and rural schools.

PETALING JAYA : Most schools and teachers are only partially ready for full-scale adoption of artificial intelligence, according to groups representing parents and teachers.

Education activist Mak Chee Kin said readiness for AI adoption varies significantly between urban and rural schools. “Some urban schools might be ready, but many others are still catching up with even basic digital tools and proper internet connectivity,” he told FMT.

Teachers themselves needed proper training, time, and support to use AI effectively. “Without that, the technology might just sit unused or be misunderstood. Readiness isn’t just about having the equipment, but about preparing the people,” said Mak, who is president of the Melaka Action Group for Parents in Education.

Rolling out the use of AI too quickly could also complicate teaching, he said, as most teachers and students are not fully prepared for the drastic change.

Once teachers have adapted, AI could simplify administrative tasks such as grading students’ work, providing personalised feedback and progress tracking, as long as the education ministry starts small and focuses on practical use, he said.

Mak said the deeper issue facing the education system was not technology, but teacher motivation. “Tackle and solve the problem of why good teachers are opting to retire early. This should be the ministry’s priority,” he said.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has similarly urged the government to restore teacher morale before introducing AI in schools. In August, deputy education minister Wong Kah Woh told the Dewan Rakyat that 67% of the 19,179 teachers who went on early retirement between 2022 and May cited a loss of interest in teaching.

An aid, not shortcut

National Union of the Teaching Profession secretary-general Fouzi Singon said many younger teachers are already using AI tools such as Gemini, ChatGPT, Kahoot, and Canva. However, subscriptions are required by most of these services.

“This forces the teachers to rely on limited free versions or pay out of their pockets,” he said.

He said rural schools also face unstable internet access, making AI-assisted learning out of reach for many despite the ministry’s Google Classroom infrastructure.

Mak said use of AI was rising among students, but they must be taught to not use it as a shortcut. “There’s the risk of over-reliance, where students let AI do the thinking for them. So the goal should be to teach them how to use AI responsibly as a helper, not a shortcut,” he said.

On Oct 9, education minister Fadhlina Sidek said her ministry is finalising AI literacy guidelines and has begun piloting the AI-Powered Classroom project in 26 schools.