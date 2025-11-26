Tropical depression detected southwest of Penang

A tropical depression was detected about 202km southwest of George Town, Penang. (Penang Global Tourism pic)

PETALING JAYA : A tropical depression has been detected about 202km southwest of George Town, Penang, according to the meteorological department (MetMalaysia).

It said the system was located at latitude 5.1°N and longitude 98.5°E, moving west-northwest at around 10km/h.

“It is expected to move northwest at a speed of 10km/h, with maximum wind speeds reaching up to 56km/h,” the department said in a weather advisory.

“This system may bring continuous heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas to the northern states of Peninsular Malaysia.”

Yesterday evening, MetMalaysia said Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak would experience continuous thunderstorms until today.

At least seven out of 13 states in Malaysia have been hit by flood disasters due to the increasing rainfall in recent days.

As of 12pm today, the number of affected people had reached 23,446 with Kelantan being the worst-affected state.