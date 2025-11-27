Aeroline to resume services tomorrow

Aeroline services were suspended for a month from Nov 6 to Dec 5 under orders from the Land Public Transport Agency. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Aeroline, the express bus operator running routes between Malaysia and Singapore, will resume operations tomorrow, ahead of its originally scheduled return.

The Straits Times reported that the company had received clearance by the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) to restart services on Nov 28.

Aeroline said in a Facebook post on Tuesday: “Your trust carried us when our buses could not. Thank you for journeying with us.”

Services had been suspended for a month from Nov 6 to Dec 5 under orders from Apad.

This followed Apad’s issuance of three show-cause letters to the operator between March 13 and Oct 10, citing the misuse of its operating licence for picking up and dropping off passengers at unauthorised locations instead of an approved bus terminal.