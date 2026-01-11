Rapid KL restructures bus routes to boost efficiency

Rapid Bus said the restructuring is being held based on a demand-led bus network study which began in the middle of 2024. (Rapid Bus pic)

PETALING JAYA : Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd will be restructuring its Rapid KL bus routes in stages, in a move towards boosting operational efficiency and public confidence in its public bus services.

The first phase will commence on Jan 16 involving 16 MRT feeder bus routes and three Rapid KL bus routes, which make up just 7% of the 281 routes under its management.

Rapid Bus said these routes will be replaced with new zones or routes, while commuters who do not get access to buses may use the Rapid KL On-Demand van service.

“This restructuring is being implemented based on the low number of daily commuters and the existence of Rapid KL On-Demand services on these routes,” it said in a statement.

The full list of affected routes may be found here.

Rapid Bus acting CEO Ku Jamil Zakaria said the restructuring was being held based on a demand-led bus network study which commenced in the middle of 2024.

He said the restructuring would allow Rapid KL to put up more frequent services in busier routes, in line with the needs of commuters, while optimising its resources.