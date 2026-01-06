Rapid Bus to upgrade fleet management, improve info for commuters

Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd said MyRapid PULSE would be upgraded to display the next three bus arrival times, giving passengers better visibility and helping them manage their time more effectively. (Wikimedia Commons pic)

PETALING JAYA : Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd will be rolling out upgrades to its bus fleet management system (FMS) to improve real-time information for bus users, starting with Rapid KL bus services by the fourth quarter of 2027.

The company, which operates Rapid KL and MRT feeder bus services in the Klang Valley, said these were part of continuous enhancements to its MyRapid PULSE app, which serves as a journey planner for public transport users.

“The upgraded FMS is intended to address the root cause of accuracy issues with estimated time of arrival (ETA).

“The upgraded system is targeted to be ready for Rapid KL bus services by Q4 2027, followed by expansion to MRT feeder buses and Rapid Penang services by Q4 2028,” it said in a statement to FMT.

Rapid Bus was responding to a report published last week by Khazanah Research Institute, which called for real-time information to help bus users plan their daily trips and address uncertain arrival times.

Among others, the think tank had urged for bus stops to display scheduled arrival times and real-time estimated arrivals of the next two buses, and for the MyRapid app to reflect actual arrival times instead of departure times from terminals.

Rapid Bus said in the interim, it was also implementing a series of more immediate measures to improve real-time information accuracy and accessibility, including the installation of 1,114 new bus trackers across the fleet to provide more accurate location data and faster updates.

“This follows a successful trial of 100 new trackers that demonstrated improved ETA accuracy. The rollout is targeted for completion by Q1 2026,” it said.

The company said MyRapid PULSE would be upgraded to display the next three bus arrival times, giving passengers better visibility and helping them manage wait time at bus stops more effectively, with rollout targeted for Q1 2026. Real-time bus data from the app will also be integrated to enable passengers to access live bus locations and arrival estimates via Google Maps by Q2 2026.

Rapid Bus also pointed out that since 2024, QR codes had been deployed at selected bus stops, allowing passengers to scan and instantly view real-time bus locations, route information and ETAs via Google Maps, without the need to download an app.

“Collectively, these measures are aimed at ensuring passengers can access reliable, real-time information, both digitally and directly at bus stops, while longer-term system upgrades are being rolled out,” it said.

In its report, Khazanah also pinpointed a lack of bus stops and amenities such as shelters, benches, lighting and clear signage.

Rapid Bus acknowledged this, saying it had been working closely with key stakeholders to progressively upgrade bus stops across the Klang Valley and address gaps in bus stop coverage and amenities.

“Since 2024, under the Cabinet Committee on Road Safety and Traffic Congestion, Rapid Bus has collaborated with the housing and local government ministry and local authorities to upgrade 344 bus stops in the Klang Valley.

“As of December 2025, upgrades at 301 bus stops have been completed, with the remaining locations targeted for completion by Q1 2026,” it said.

Rapid Bus said 33 locations have also been identified for the construction of sheltered pedestrian walkways connecting residential areas and key points of interest to bus stops and LRT stations. “To date, 16 locations have been completed, with the remaining works targeted for completion by Q3 2026,” it said.