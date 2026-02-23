Technical issues disrupt Kelana Jaya LRT line

Rapid KL said technical issues led to longer waiting times for commuters on the Kelana Jaya LRT line today.

KUALA LUMPUR : The Kelana Jaya LRT line was disrupted during peak hour this morning after several trains were taken out of service due to technical issues.

Rapid KL said in a Facebook post that the disruption led to longer-than-usual waiting times on the platforms.

Efforts are ongoing to ensure that all passengers reach their destinations safely.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience,” the post said.

Many commuters took to social media to express their frustration as the incident occurred on the first day back at work for many after the Chinese New Year holiday.