We’re not the only bus company in Klang Valley, says Rapid KL

PETALING JAYA : Rapid KL, rejecting claims that it operates a bus monopoly in the Klang Valley, says there are many other companies operating in the area, regulated by the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad).

Responding to a letter by an FMT reader, Rapid KL said among those offering bus services in the Klang Valley are Causeway Link, SKS Bus, Mare Liner, and Selangor Omnibus.

Rapid KL said its expanded role in certain corridors was made at the request of regulatorsto ensure continuity of service after other companies stopped operations because of financial pressures.

“One example is the Selayang Prima corridor, which was transferred to Rapid KL to avoid disruption to passengers,” it said.

It said such takeovers were undertaken strictly in the public interest and should not be misconstrued as eliminating competition.

The company noted that competition and contracting are not new concepts in Malaysia’s bus sector.

A bus network revamp in 2015 sought to rationalise routes, regulate fares, allocate corridors among operators and raise service standards. However, several operators later withdrew due to rising operating costs and funding limitations under earlier support schemes.

Rapid KL and its parent company, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, said they have long supported gross-cost contracting models, similar to those used by transport authorities in Singapore and London. Efforts to strengthen this approach continued, with operator performance tied to clear service standards.

However, passengers ultimately cared most about reliability, frequency and predictability, for which operational improvements were already being rolled out.

Since 2023, on-time departures from bus terminals have improved to 90%, providing a stronger foundation for reliable arrivals at downstream bus stops.

A pilot project launched in November is also being tested on selected routes to reduce long waits and bus bunching, with plans for wider implementation.

Faster travel times

To address congestion-related delays, Rapid KL said it has worked with the transport ministry, Kuala Lumpur City Hall and the public works department to introduce dedicated bus lanes along key corridors, including Jalan Ampang, Jalan Genting Klang and Jalan Klang Lama.

Along Jalan Ampang, travel times fell by 13 to 18 minutes, with ridership rising about 14%; Jalan Genting Klang recorded travel-time reductions of up to 10 minutes and a 70% increase in average ridership, while Jalan Klang Lama saw travel times drop by up to 13 minutes alongside a 14% ridership increase.

“These results demonstrate how bus priority measures improve journey predictability, passenger confidence and service reliability,” Rapid KL said.

It said it continues to strengthen fleet maintenance amid the challenges of an ageing fleet, expand first- and last-mile connectivity through feeder services and on-demand buses, and improve real-time information so passengers can better plan their journeys.

Rapid KL said the long-term solution lies not in simply increasing the number of operators, but in enforcing performance-based contracts, consistent service standards and financial sustainability across the bus ecosystem.