Rapid On-Demand to implement RM2 fixed fare from Feb 1

Prasarana Malaysia Bhd plans to gradually introduce 300 electric vans into the Rapid On-Demand service between late 2027 and the end of 2028. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Rapid On-Demand van service will adopt a fixed fare of RM2 starting Feb 1, marking the end of its RM1 promotional phase and the transition to a permanent pricing model.

Prasarana Malaysia Bhd head of planning and strategy Sharul Azwa Abd Rani said the revised fare would apply to the holders of the My50, Rapid Kota, Rapid Kembara and Rapid Keluarga passes.

“The current fare will end together with the proof-of-concept period,” Bernama reported her as saying at Menara Prasarana today.

Sharul Azwa said Prasarana planned to gradually introduce 300 electric vans into the service between late 2027 and the end of 2028 to expand coverage and strengthen operations.

Of these, 130 will be deployed in the Klang Valley and 170 in Penang, in line with plans to increase operational zones.

“In the Klang Valley, 22 new zones will be added, and 23 new zones will be introduced in Penang,” she said, noting that the service currently covers 82 zones – 71 in the Klang Valley and 11 in Penang.

Sharul Azwa said Prasarana was also looking to improve Rapid On-Demand services for persons with disabilities.