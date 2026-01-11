Auxiliary cop killed in express bus-lorry crash near Rawang

According to police, the bus is said to have skidded and struck the road divider before a lorry and a motorcycle crashed into its left side.

PETALING JAYA : An auxiliary policeman was killed when an express bus and a lorry were An auxiliary policeman was killed when an express bus and a lorry were pinned to a road divider on the North-South Expressway near Rawang today.

Luqman Nul Hakim Halim, 37, was travelling in the bus with his wife and their four children when the crash occurred at Km441.2 of the highway, Sinar Harian reported.

He was sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment and was later pronounced dead. His family members are still being treated.

Gombak police chief Noor Ariffin Nasir said the lorry driver, motorcyclist, and seven other bus passengers were severely injured and are undergoing treatment.

The bus driver was not harmed in the incident that occurred early this morning.

In a statement, he said early findings showed that the bus was on the right lane when it lost control, skidded and struck the road divider before coming to a stop across the road.

A lorry and a motorcycle then crashed into the left side of the bus.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.