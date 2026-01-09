Man dies after 4WD swept away by floodwaters in Tawau

The victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action. (JBPM pic)

TAWAU : A man died while three others survived after the four-wheel-drive they were travelling in was swept away by floodwaters in Kampung Sungai Udin, Merotai, last night.

Tawau fire and rescue station chief Jemishin Ujin said his team received an emergency call at 9.34pm about a 4WD that had been swept away while attempting to brave the floodwaters.

“The vehicle, which was transporting two motorcyclists and their motorcycles, was swept away by the current while crossing a flooded area.

“Fire personnel arrived at the scene, which was about 47km away, at 10.47pm and found that four male victims were involved, including the two motorcyclists. Three were safe, but one motorcyclist was missing,” he said in a statement.

Jemishin said the body of the missing victim was discovered by a plantation worker at 7.15am today, about 800m from where he was reportedly swept away.

The body has been handed over to the police for further action.