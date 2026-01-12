Express bus driver nabbed after fatal 3-vehicle crash on PLUS highway

An auxiliary policeman travelling on the express bus with his family was killed, and nine others, including a motorcyclist and a lorry driver, were seriously injured in the crash near Rawang. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested the driver of an express bus involved in a fatal three-vehicle crash at Km441.2 of the North-South (PLUS) Expressway on Sunday morning.

Gombak police chief Noor Ariffin Nasir said the man, 22, was arrested following the incident and remanded for a day to facilitate the investigation. He tested negative for drugs.

“An investigation is ongoing to identify the cause of the incident,” Bernama reported him as saying.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

An auxiliary policeman travelling on the express bus with his wife and their four children was killed, and nine others, including a motorcyclist and a lorry driver, were severely injured in the crash near Rawang.

The express bus and the lorry were pinned to a road divider on the highway by the impact.