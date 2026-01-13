3 dead, 3 seriously injured in Gua Musang crash

The wreckage of the Nissan Serena following the accident this afternoon at about 1pm. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Three men were killed while three others, including a woman, were seriously injured in a collision between two vehicles in Kampung Paloh, Gua Musang, Kelantan, along the Gua Musang-Kuala Krai road this afternoon.

Gua Musang fire and rescue department operations commander Che Razak Harun said the accident involved a Nissan Serena carrying four men and a Toyota Hiace with a man and a woman.

“We received an emergency call on the incident at 1.01pm, after which fire engines from the Gua Musang station were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon the team’s arrival at 1.43pm, we found six victims. Three men in the Serena died at the scene, while the driver was trapped and suffered serious injuries,” Bernama reported him as saying.

He added that the Toyota Hiace occupants, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to Gua Musang Hospital for further treatment.