15 hurt in express bus-lorry crash on PLUS expressway

The Selangor fire and rescue department said they freed four people who were trapped in the express bus, and the lorry driver who was also trapped in his vehicle. (Fire and rescue department pics)

KUALA LUMPUR : Fifteen people were injured, three seriously, in an accident involving an express bus and a three-tonne lorry at Km441.2 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS), southbound, between Sungai Buaya and Rawang early this morning.

Selangor fire and rescue department assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they received an emergency call at about 5.25am, and fire engines from the Rawang station arrived at the scene about 25 minutes later.

He said the bus was carrying 40 passengers and two drivers, and 38 passengers had managed to exit safely, while four people were trapped inside the vehicle.

The lorry driver was also trapped inside his vehicle, he said.

The injured were taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said on X that traffic was reported to be at a standstill for nearly 5km.