Form 3 boy dies in road crash on first day of school

KUALA TERENGGANU : A Form Three student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Padang Midin never had the chance to begin his first day of school after he was involved in a road accident on Jalan Kepong, here, this morning.

Kuala Terengganu police chief Azli Noor said the boy, Noor Hazimi Noor Hashim, died at the scene after sustaining severe injuries in the incident.

He said a preliminary investigation found that the incident occurred when the Honda EX5 motorcycle, ridden by the victim from the direction of Pengadang Baru Caltex petrol station, was struck by a Perodua Axia car travelling from Kampung Serada towards Titian Baru, Tepoh, Kuala Nerus.

“Police received a call at 7.55am, reporting that an accident had occurred on Jalan Kepong, Kuala Terengganu. Initial findings indicate that the collision occurred when the victim’s motorcycle was hit by the Axia car coming from the opposite direction.

“The driver of the Axia did not sustain any injuries,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father, Noor Hashim Puteh, 55, said that, at the time of the incident, his son was on his way home to Kampung Belukar Sukai, here, after refuelling at a Caltex petrol station located about 5km away.

He said his son had intended to pick up his 14-year-old sister at home before riding to school together on the motorcycle.