Back to school without breaking the bank

As the school year begins, parents are reminded that a well-prepared child isn’t defined by brands or price tags, but by comfort and the freedom and willingness to learn.

KUALA LUMPUR : New year, new term, new everything! From shiny shoes and colourful stationery to the latest “must-have” water bottles, for many parents, school shopping is an exciting ritual, especially when sending a child to school for the first time.

But amidst the buzz, there’s a growing reminder: children don’t need extravagance to learn well.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia lecturer Anuar Ahmad said parents should resist the pressure to overspend on branded or trendy school supplies, as such habits can encourage wastefulness and create unhealthy perceptions among children.

“Mature parents provide their children with comfortable items for learning, playing and other activities. Children go to school to learn, not to show off; simplicity and comfort are more important than brand names or cost,” he told Bernama.

He added that school preparation costs can add up quickly, especially for families with multiple children.

“A uniform for one child can cost between RM100 and RM200. This doesn’t include books, stationery, school bags or transport. For families with three or four children, these expenses come all at once and are strongly felt,” he said.

Anuar noted that while the government’s early schooling aid (BAP) has helped ease the burden, it does not cover everything.

“At the very least, this aid helps reduce financial strain. If one child receives RM150, a family with four children could receive around RM600. That is meaningful support.”

Anuar also suggested future aid be more targeted, particularly towards low-income families and children with special needs or health concerns.

The BAP 2026 payment of RM150 will be given as a one-off to more than 5.2 million schoolchildren, including Form Six students, starting Jan 11.

For Mohd Syafiq Ilham, 39, a father of three, careful planning has become essential. He said he spreads out purchases and focuses strictly on what his children actually need.

“I prefer to buy only the essentials and use online platforms, especially during promotions. It saves money and cuts down on transport costs, too,” he shared.

He also welcomed the government’s proposal to standardise school uniforms by next year, saying it could significantly reduce long-term expenses.

“When there are too many types of uniforms, such as for prefects or library duty, parents end up spending more. Standardising uniforms is a positive step and should be supported,” Syafiq concluded.