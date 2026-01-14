Tamil school enrolment declining, laments MIC leader

MIC deputy president M Saravanan said increasing Tamil school enrolment means preserving the Tamil language and culture as well.

PETALING JAYA : MIC deputy president M Saravanan has raised the alarm over the declining enrolment in Tamil primary schools nationwide.

Saravanan said although MIC remained committed to defending and advancing Tamil schools, parental choices played a critical role in shaping enrolment trends.

“I urge parents to recognise the long-term value of Tamil education and to actively support these schools by enrolling their children in them,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged Tamil-based NGOs, parent-teacher associations, old boys’ associations, school management boards and community leaders to play a more proactive role in reversing this trend.

Malaysia currently has 528 Tamil primary schools, with about 155 operating with 30 or fewer pupils.

“This is not just about numbers. It’s about preserving our language, culture and the community’s strength. The future of Tamil schools depends on our collective will to act,” Saravanan said.

According to a report in New Straits Times yesterday, data from the Malaysian Tamil School Managers’ Board shows that only 10,330 pupils registered for Year 1 in 2026, down from 11,021 in 2025.

The drop is part of a consistent downward trend, with first-year intake numbers having fallen from 11,712 in 2023 to 11,568 in 2024.

Tamil schools operate across 11 states, with Year 1 enrolment ranging from 30 to 200 pupils a state.

Declines were reported in Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Selangor, Johor and Kuala Lumpur.