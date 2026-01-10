Couple die after falling into ravine in collision with pick-up truck

Tuaran police chief Noraidin Maidin said the pick-up truck’s driver sustained injuries to his right hand while his passenger was unharmed. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A married couple died after they fell into a ravine when a pick-up truck crashed into their motorcycle on the Tamparuli-Ranau road in Sabah yesterday afternoon.

Tuaran police chief Noraidin Maidin said the driver of the pick-up truck, who was heading toward Kota Kinabalu from Ranau, attempted to overtake a vehicle but collided with the motorcycle in the opposite lane, Buletin TV3 reported.

“The couple was thrown into a ravine and died from severe head injuries,” he was quoted as saying.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident near Kampung Kapa, he added.

The pick-up truck’s driver sustained injuries to his right hand while his passenger was unharmed.

The case is being investigated for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of no more than RM50,000 upon conviction.