Donald Mojuntin vows quick, ‘hands-on’ action for Moyog

Upko deputy president Donald Peter Mojuntin said Upko’s Sabah-first direction gives it ‘muscle’ to fight for Sabah’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.(Facebook pic)

KOTA KINABALU : Upko’s Moyog candidate Donald Peter Mojuntin has vowed to take immediate, hands-on action for his constituency, saying that while he intends to work closely with federal and state agencies, he will not be held back by bureaucracy.

“Where feasible, we will mobilise community-driven, low-cost and high-impact solutions, especially for gravity water systems, minor road repairs and disaster resilience.

“’Sabah First’ means ‘Moyog First’, which means empowering local capacity instead of waiting for distant approvals,” he told FMT, giving the clarion call often evoked by Sabahans a more local flavour.

The Upko deputy president stressed that practical delivery was key in Moyog, saying Sabahans were “tired of big talk without results”.

“People want clean water that actually flows, roads that are actually fixed and services that actually reach villages. The question is not what we promise, it’s how we deliver,” he said.

Donald said Upko’s “Sabah First” direction gave it “muscle” to fight for Sabah’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963, especially the state’s 40% revenue entitlement.

“When Sabah secures what it is owed, Moyog gets the financial muscle to upgrade roads, expand gravity water systems, strengthen digital connectivity and modernise rural infrastructure. The money must match the mandate,” he said.

Donald said voters could trust his experience and credibility, despite the variety of choices available in the crowded 12-cornered contest for Moyog.

“I will continue engaging voters face-to-face – house visits, small group discussions and community dialogues.

“When people hear directly from me, without filters or propaganda, they will understand the seriousness of my intentions and the sincerity of my commitment to a ‘Sabah First’ agenda,” he said.

Donald called on voters to consider substance over politics, and said those who remained undecided should remember that the polls were about choosing someone with “experience, integrity and courage to fight for Moyog from day one”.

“If voters believe I am that person, then they will stand with me even in a crowded field, because they know that I stand firmly with them,” he said.

Earlier this month, incumbent Darell Leiking, a former federal minister and Warisan deputy president, signalled that he would step aside, making the seat one of the more competitive battlegrounds in the Sabah polls. Leiking won the seat at the last state election in 2020.

The constituency will see Donald go against Joeynodd Aiiko Ronald C Bansin (Parti Bersatu Sabah), Remysta Taylor (PKR), Francis Mojikon (Bersatu) and Terrence Siambun (Warisan), among others.

The other candidates are Mckery Victor Ninin (Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat), Joe Suleiman (Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku), Cleftus Stephen Spine (Parti Impian Sabah), Richard Ronald Dompok (Parti Kebangsaan Sabah), Walter Norbert Johnny (Parti Bumi Kenyalang), and independents Peter Maurice Lidadun and Ricky Chang.