Do’s and don’ts during floods

The Energy Commission reminded the public to stay vigilant during floods. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The Energy Commission has shared safety guidelines to follow before, during, and after a flood.

In a Facebook post, the commission said floods could create various risks, including the dangers of electric shock and gas leaks.

The safety guidelines include storing electrical equipment in elevated areas safe from rising water, switching off the main switch at the electrical distribution board, shutting off gas cylinder valves or piped gas, turning off electrical installations connected separately from the main switch, such as solar PV (photovoltaic) systems, electric fences or electric vehicle chargers, and ensuring gas valves are closed.

The commission also advised the public to avoid walking through areas with electrical lines or installations, such as submerged substations and electrical switch rooms, and to avoid touching poles or structures carrying electricity. Fallen electric poles or broken lines should not be moved and must be reported to the electric utility provider immediately.

It also reminded the public to ensure the main switch at the distribution board and the gas valves are in the off position before starting any cleaning work, and to switch them back on only after the equipment is completely dry and in good condition.

“Always remain vigilant when carrying out flood-cleaning activities near electrical lines, electric installations, and piped gas lines, and avoid using appliances or gas equipment with questionable safety.

“If there are concerns about the safety of electrical systems or piped gas, seek services from contractors registered with the Energy Commission,” the posting said.

For any enquiries or complaints related to electrical or piped gas safety, the public may contact 03-8870 8800, email to [email protected], or visit www.st.gov.my.

As of this afternoon, unstable weather with occasional heavy rain has continued to raise the number of flood victims in Terengganu, Perak, Perlis, Selangor and Pahang, while Kelantan and Kedah recorded a slight decrease.