2 students injured in HELP University explosion discharged

The Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department said the explosion occurred in the air-conditioning compressor room located within the fourth-floor cafeteria of HELP University’s campus in Bukit Damansara. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Two HELP University students injured in a gas explosion involving an air-conditioning compressor at the Bukit Damansara campus are still receiving treatment in hospital, while two others have been discharged.

The university said six others who were injured in the incident have also been allowed to leave the hospital earlier, Bernama reported.

HELP University, however, did not name the students who were discharged.

“The university remains in close and regular contact with the affected students, staff members and their families, and will continue to provide all necessary support throughout their recovery,” it said in a statement.

The university also welcomed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s call for a swift and thorough investigation into the incident, which resulted in the death of a third-year mechanical engineering student.

The university stressed its readiness to work closely with the authorities, the building owner and the building management company to establish the facts surrounding the incident and to ensure that all safety protocols are properly reviewed.

Anwar yesterday took to social media to wish Reeya Kaur Thandal, a first-year law student reported to have suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding in the brain due to the explosion, a speedy recovery.

He also offered his condolences to the family of the late Soo Yu Juan, the 24-year-old intern from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman who was killed in the incident.

Soo was scheduled to complete his industrial training three days later.

The Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department said the explosion occurred in the air-conditioning compressor room located within the fourth-floor cafeteria while maintenance work was being carried out.

Separately, Utusan Malaysia reported fire and rescue director-general Nor Hisham Mohammad as saying that investigations found the explosion originated from increased pressure of the R22 gas in the air-conditioning compressor system.

“Forensic findings indicate that the incident was caused by a malfunction in the pressure switch control system,” he said.