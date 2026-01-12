Driver charged over UniSZA student’s death ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Izuddin Zakaria is accused of driving dangerously on a public road, resulting in the death of Syakirah Hanan Mazli, at the traffic lights on Jalan Kemajuan in Kuala Terengganu on Jan 5. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) student has been ordered by the Kuala Terengganu magistrates’ court to undergo psychiatric evaluation at Permai Hospital in Johor Bahru.

Magistrate Noor Mazrinie Mahmood granted an order for Izuddin Zakaria, 32, to be referred to the hospital under Section 342(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code, Bernama reported.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Anith Nabilah Rusli applied for the evaluation after informing the court that Izuddin is currently on psychotropic medication.

Izuddin, represented by National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Ummi Sharmimi Harun, did not enter a plea after the charge was read against him.

He is accused of driving a car dangerously on a public road, resulting in an accident that caused the death of Syakirah Hanan Mazli, 25, at the traffic lights on Jalan Kemajuan in Kuala Terengganu at 1.55pm on Jan 5.

He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for five to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of between RM20,000 and RM50,000, and disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for at least five years, if convicted.

The court denied Izuddin bail and suspended his driving licence pending the disposal of the case. It set Feb 12 for mention of the case.