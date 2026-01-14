Ex-NGO chairman claims trial in Ipoh to 10 counts of embezzlement

MACC deputy public prosecutors Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin and Asmaa’ Zamri applied for Hakim Nor’s case to be transferred to the Melaka sessions court to be tried together with his other case there. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Hakim Nor, the former chairman of a Muslim NGO, pleaded not guilty again at the Ipoh sessions court today to 10 counts of dishonestly misappropriating the organisation’s funds.

Bernama reported that the 39-year-old was accused of misappropriating a total of RM631,373.13 in funds collected for humanitarian missions in collaboration with NGOs in Myanmar, Yemen, Syria and Palestine.

According to the charges, he allegedly committed the offences during his time as chairman of Pertubuhan Kebajikan Serantau Muslim, at several banks around Ipoh, Batu Gajah and Bandar Seri Iskandar between January 2018 and December 2021.

He was charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which provides for six months to five years’ imprisonment, whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutors Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin and Asmaa’ Zamri applied for the case to be transferred to the Melaka sessions court to be tried together with Hakim’s other case there.

Lawyer Azizzul Shariman Mat Yusoff, who represented Hakim, did not object to the application.

Judge Meor Sulaiman then ordered for the case to be transferred and tried together with the case in Melaka, and set bail at RM35,000.

Hakim pleaded not guilty in the Melaka sessions court yesterday to seven counts of embezzling a total of RM576,995.40 in funds raised for humanitarian missions between June 2019 and May 2021.

On Monday, he pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court to one charge of misappropriating RM207,000 in funds raised for the same purpose on Dec 27, 2019.