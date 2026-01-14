Foreigner fined RM50,000 for submitting false document to immigration dept

The Kuala Lumpur sessions court handed down the fine to Mohammed Jasim after he pleaded guilty to trying to pass off a fake document as genuine.

Judge Suzana Hussin handed down the fine to Mohammed Jasim after he pleaded guilty to a charge of trying to pass off a fake document as genuine.

He will have to serve a year in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the facts of the case, Mohammed used a fake letter of award for a condominium project, purportedly issued by The Orion Condominium Management Corporation, as one of his supporting documents for the recalibration programme.

He sought government approval for his foreign workers under the programme so that they could work legally in the country.

The Orion later denied the existence of the condominium project.

In pleading for leniency, lawyer Farith Emier Farhan Morni urged the court to impose a minimum sentence, saying her client regretted his actions.

Deputy public prosecutor Nidzuan Abdul Latif however urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence.