S’pore PR who pumped RON95 with covered plate fined RM9,000

A viral video clip had shown the convict filling up his car with subsidised RON95 at a pump in Johor Bahru while his vehicle plate was covered.

PETALING JAYA : A Singapore permanent resident who filled his car with subsidised RON95 petrol while covering its vehicle number plate has been fined RM9,000 by the Kulai magistrates’ court.

Long Sa Kow, 64, pleaded guilty to displaying a vehicle registration plate that did not belong to his car after the charge was read before magistrate R Salini, Berita Harian reported.

He faces nine months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

Long was charged with committing the offence at a petrol station in Batu 21 1/4, Jalan Johor Bahru-Ayer Hitam in Kulai at around 10.30pm on Jan 2.

The charge under Section 108(3)(e) of the Road Transport Act 1987 is punishable by a maximum RM20,000 fine, up to five years in prison or both, upon conviction.

Lawyer Sharmaine Fairuz Zulkifli of the National Legal Aid Foundation sought a minimum penalty for the convict, saying he was his family’s breadwinner but did not have a fixed income.

She also said her client has three children, two of whom were still schooling, and that this was his first offence.

Deputy public prosecutor S Thiviya asked the court to impose a commensurate sentence that would warn others against committing the offence.