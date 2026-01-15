Sisters detained for multiple petrol purchases in Tumpat

Kelantan KPDN deputy director Aswadi Jaafar said the two women would be investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. (Facebook pic)

KOTA BHARU : Two sisters, aged 33 and 23, were detained by a team from the Kelantan branch of the domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) after they were found to have repeatedly purchased petrol at a kiosk in Tumpat yesterday.

Kelantan KPDN deputy director Aswadi Jaafar said the women were arrested at 1.57pm following intelligence received by the enforcement team conducting checks on controlled goods in Tumpat.

“The team, upon observing the situation, trailed a Proton Wira heading to Kampung Jubakar Darat, Tumpat.

“Further inspection found five jerry cans, suspected to contain petrol, in the car’s boot, as well as a modified fuel tank believed to store an estimated 250 litres of petrol,” he said in a statement.

Aswadi said the car was seized, and the two women will be investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.