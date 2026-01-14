Non-subsidised RON95, RON97 and diesel prices down again

PETALING JAYA : The prices of non-subsidised RON95, RON97 petrol and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will be reduced this coming week, the finance ministry announced today.

RON97 petrol will be sold at RM3.08 per litre, down three sen, while non-subsidised RON95 will fall by two sen to RM2.52 per litre.

Diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will drop 5 sen to RM2.84 per litre.

Subsidised RON95 under the Budi95 programme remains at RM1.99 per litre, while diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan stays at RM2.15 per litre.

These prices will be in effect until Jan 21.

The ministry said the government will continue monitoring global oil price trends and take appropriate measures to ensure people’s welfare remains intact.