Man claims trial to robbing, sexually assaulting woman in Setapak

Haziq Asyraff Abu Zarin being escorted by police at the Kuala Lumpur court complex today.

KUALA LUMPUR : A 24-year-old man pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to two charges of robbing and sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman last week.

Haziq Asyraff Abu Zarin was accused of committing the offences in the parking lot of a food court in Taman Ayer Panas, Setapak, between 12.30am and 5.30am on Jan 7, when he approached the victim in her car.

According to the first charge, he robbed the victim of two mobile phones, an offence framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code which provides for up to 14 years’ imprisonment, a fine or whipping.

According to the second charge, he forced the victim to commit carnal intercourse against the order of nature, an offence framed under Section 377C of the Penal Code, which provides for five to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping.

Judge Mazuliana Abdul Rashid granted Haziq bail of RM8,000 for each charge with one surety and ordered him to report to a police station once a month.

Deputy public prosecutor Saravanan Meyappan appeared for the prosecution while Haziq was represented by lawyers Khairunnisa Azzahrah Ghazalie and Carenjit Kaur.

The defence told the court that Haziq was single, had no stable income and worked at a motorcycle shop before being dismissed.

They said he also suffered from a knee injury, having undergone surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament tear in July last year, with a follow-up medical appointment scheduled for Feb 9.

The defence added that Haziq’s sister was prepared to stand as surety and assured the court that he would not abscond.

The court fixed Feb 10 for mention for the submission of documents.