MP claims university orientation video portrays Sanusi Nor negatively

Opposition MP Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden said the university’s portrayal of Perikatan Nasional leader Sanusi Nor was not the right example for students.

PETALING JAYA : An opposition MP has claimed that a viral video circulating from an orientation event at a university portrayed Perikatan Nasional leader Sanusi Nor as having poor character.

Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN-Alor Setar) said such an incident should not occur, describing it as an outdated and inappropriate political tactic.

“I believe this sets the wrong example for university students. I acknowledge that not all opposition leaders are correct, but the government’s side is not flawless either.

“Previously, university programmes were not used as political platforms to attack opposition leaders,” he told the Dewan Rakyat while debating the 2026 budget.

Afnan said the university should instead highlight cases of moral and social crises involving students as lessons.

The PAS Youth chief highlighted issues such as “sugar daddy–sugar baby” relationships and children born out of wedlock, which warrant attention.

“Additionally, there are cases of sexual harassment in residential colleges and during industrial training – does the ministry realise these are happening?

“Correcting students’ morals and beliefs deserves more focus than turning university students into instruments of political support,” said Afnan, who is also PN Youth chief.

FMT has reached out to higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir for comment.