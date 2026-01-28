PAS duo take digs at Muhyiddin as PN chairmanship tiff persists

PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (left) and Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar took swipes at Muhyiddin Yassin over his claim that both Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the PN chairman’s post.

PETALING JAYA : Two PAS Youth leaders have taken swipes at Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin over his claim that both parties had agreed to abolish the Perikatan Nasional chairman’s post.

PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden took a thinly-veiled dig at Muhyiddin by likening the developments in PN to a football team whose goalkeeper decided to no longer fill the position.

“The team is supposed to get together to select their new goalkeeper, but suddenly the goalkeeper calls for the goalposts to be abolished. To him, there’s no need for goalposts, and therefore for a goalkeeper.

“If that’s the case, we should just overlay the football pitch with cement, install a roof, and turn it into a hall. There’s no need for a football pitch,” he said in a Facebook post.

Afnan is believed to be referring to Muhyiddin’s resignation as PN chairman on Jan 1. Since then, PN has yet to appoint his successor.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin claimed that Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the PN chairman’s post as part of the coalition’s restructuring at a meeting held at his home more than a week ago.

The former prime minister said they also agreed that the presidential council headed by Bersatu would be the highest decision-making body in PN, while an executive council led by PAS would handle the administrative aspects.

Among the PAS leaders who attended the meeting were party president Abdul Hadi Awang, his deputy Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, and secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

Tuan Ibrahim denied Muhyiddin’s claim, however, saying the matter was not even discussed during the meeting on Jan 16.

Separately, Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar was more outspoken in his criticism of Muhyiddin, warning the former PN chairman that his time leading the coalition is up.

“First, you resign as PN chairman. Now, suddenly, you want to lead the PN presidential council. The problem still isn’t solved.

“Your time is finished! What goes around comes around,” he said in a Facebook post.