M’sia can access nuclear tech from other countries with US pact, Dewan told

Energy transition and water transformation minister Fadillah Yusof said the government was still identifying a suitable site for the country’s first nuclear power plant. (Freepik pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia will have access to technology and power plant designs from other countries by signing a civil nuclear trade pact with the US, says the energy transition and water transformation minister.

Fadillah Yusof said Malaysia is currently looking into the need to sign a Civil Nuclear Agreement, dubbed the “123 Agreement”, which sets conditions for countries importing American nuclear technology including providing assurances that it will be used only for peaceful purposes.

“The US has been the primary holder of intellectual properties (IPs) in nuclear power technology and nuclear fuel cycles since the development of the first nuclear reactor,” Fadillah said in a parliamentary written reply.

“With this treaty, Malaysia could also have the opportunity to access plants’ designs and technology from other nations such as Japan, France, and South Korea – mostly made based on American IPs,” he said, adding that other Asean countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore had signed similar agreements with the US.

Fadillah said although Malaysia would be dealing with suppliers from other countries, the US government would still have the right to impose conditions or export licences if the technology was sourced from its IPs.

He was responding to Mumtaz Nawi (PN-Tumpat), who asked for details on the civil nuclear agreement and the country’s rationale for signing the agreement with the US instead of with other nations.

Mumtaz had also asked which state would be selected to host the site of the country’s first nuclear power plant.

Fadillah, who is also a deputy prime minister, said the government was still in the midst of identifying a suitable site for the plant.

He also said a detailed site assessment would be carried out based on technical criteria and operational needs, including the presence of a water source for cooling processes, connection to national power grids, logistical facilities such as ports, and local geology.

“This assessment is critical to ensure the plant’s structural stability and long-term operational safety. A final decision will only be made after all safety, technical and policy prerequisites have been convincingly met.”

In July, Malaysia and the US signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic civil nuclear cooperation, a move foreign minister Mohamad Hasan described as a “significant milestone” in advancing energy security and sustainable development.

Earlier this month, US ambassador Edgard D Kagan said Malaysia would gain significantly from a formal partnership with Washington on nuclear technology.

Kagan said the agreement facilitates broader cooperation with other technology exporters that uphold the same standards and commitments, adding that without one, Malaysia would be limiting themselves to “one type of technology”.