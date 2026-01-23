New York City sues to block Dr Phil-fronted police TV show

The lawsuit claimed the TV show exposed the faces, voices, and names of undercover officers, which were not obscured. (EPA Images pic)

NEW YORK : New York City has sued to block a TV show about the police department fronted by celebrity psychologist Dr Phil that local officials say is “extremely problematic.”

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, the city argues episodes of “Behind the Badge,” which was given the green light by former mayor Eric Adams, “pose an imminent threat to the life and safety of active NYPD officers.”

“For example, the faces, voices, and names of undercover officers conducting operations in plainclothes are not obscured,” the complaint alleges.

“There are numerous other pieces of harmful footage that cannot be released to the public. For example, the identities of individuals in NYPD custody are depicted in the rough cuts without any blurring or redactions applied to their faces.”

The city, now led by Democratic mayor Zohran Mamdani, is asking the court to prohibit the sale, distribution, or broadcast of the material, which a New York State Supreme Court judge temporarily granted on Wednesday.

“The Production company is disappointed that this lawsuit was filed without advance notice and an opportunity to respond to the request for a restraint on publication which the United States Constitution prohibits,” said Chip Babcock, a lawyer for the TV show.

Dr Phil is the stage name of Phil McGraw, who was made famous to daytime television audiences by Oprah Winfrey, who had him on her show, and went on to host his own long-running series as a tough-talking psychologist.

Since his eponymous show was dropped from the network television, the 75-year-old has transitioned to other reality television ventures for his own channel.

Mamdani has sought to chart a starkly different course from his predecessor Adams, a flamboyant former police captain known for his idiosyncratic style and love of publicity.

On Friday, a judge will hold a hearing on the documentary that is produced by TV talkshow host Dr Phil’s son Jordan McGraw and his production company McGraw Media, court filings showed.