Over 6,000 stranded M’sians in flood-hit Thailand brought home, says Anwar

The rescue operations in southern Thailand were largely supported by nearly 20 Malaysian volunteer organisations mobilised in cooperation with Wisma Putra, including 13 volunteer fire and rescue teams. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says more than 6,000 Malaysians stranded due to floods in southern Thailand have returned to Malaysia following rescue operations.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said the mission was largely supported by nearly 20 Malaysian volunteer organisations mobilised in cooperation with Wisma Putra, including 13 volunteer fire and rescue teams, in addition to assistance from the Thai government.

“I am deeply moved by the courage and dedication of our volunteer teams who braved the floods and faced risks to save fellow Malaysians. My highest appreciation and salute go to our heroes.”

Anwar also expressed gratitude to the foreign affairs ministry, the Malaysian embassy in Thailand, the Malaysian consulate-general in Songkhla, Thai authorities, local rescue teams, and Universiti Utara Malaysia management for their assistance and coordination in assisting 36 students and two university lecturers stranded in Hat Yai.

“The tireless effort and commitment of all parties to ensure their safety reflect a high level of care, concern, and solidarity, regardless of religion, race or background.”

Anwar also urged the public to continue praying for the safety of volunteers and all parties still engaged in the mission to bring stranded Malaysians home.

“The government, through Wisma Putra, will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide assistance as quickly as possible. Thank you all!” he said.