Selangor govt identifies 1,173 relief centres in anticipation of tropical storm

Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari urged the public to heed evacuation orders and register themselves at the nearest temporary relief centres. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Selangor government has identified 1,173 relief centres including schools, halls and mosques, after the meteorological department (MetMalaysia) confirmed that Tropical Storm Senyar is expected to hit the state.

In a statement, menteri besar Amirudin Shari said these relief centres would be able to accommodate up to 244,000 flood victims.

He also said that 344 vehicles, such as four-wheel drives and heavy duty lorries as well as 227 boats had been placed in several strategic locations in the state to help with search and rescue efforts as well as deliver aid.

“This will be the first time Selangor will be hit by a tropical storm.

“The state government has made several preparations to face this storm, including activating the machinery at the state, district and local council levels.”

Amirudin went on to say that some 45 flood siren stations would also be activated.

“If you hear the sirens and you are ordered to evacuate, please obey it and register yourself and your family at the nearest temporary relief centres.”

Separately, Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Putrajaya Corporation have been told to be on high alert and activate their disaster operations rooms in preparation for any eventualities due to the unpredictable weather conditions.

Federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said public safety remains a priority, and urged the public to prioritise their families’ safety, avoid risky outdoor activities and follow authorities’ instructions in the event of emergencies.

“In light of uncertain weather, I urge everyone to remain vigilant, particularly in areas at risk of heavy rainfall, strong winds and flash floods,” she said in a Facebook post today.

Zaliha also encouraged the public to stay updated with official weather information and alerts from MetMalaysia via its website and social media channels.

Earlier this evening, MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the next 24 hours would be critical for Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and parts of Pahang as the tropical storm is expected to pass through these areas before heading across the rest of the country.

He said rainfall of between 200mm and 300mm is expected during this period. The rain is expected to ease by Sunday as the storm moves into the South China Sea.