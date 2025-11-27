Way ahead of you, Anwar tells opposition parties on Sabah infrastructure issues

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim praised Hajiji Noor’s role in helping to address Sabah’s infrastructure issues during a meet-and-greet session at the Bajau Samah Cultural Hall in Sulaman.

TUARAN : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today slammed opposition parties that claimed they could resolve Sabah’s basic infrastructure issues such as water supply within a year, if given the mandate after Saturday’s state election.

Speaking during a meet-and-greet session at the Bajau Samah Cultural Hall in Sulaman, Anwar said the federal and Sabah governments, led by Hajiji Noor, were already implementing road projects and building dams to increase the state’s water capacity.

“No need to say (that you can solve it), because the projects are already under way. By next year, this water issue will be resolved,” he said in his speech.

“Who is doing it? Both the federal and state governments. This isn’t something that will only happen if I win,” he added.

Anwar also praised Hajiji for helping to address the problems faced by the people of Sabah, saying the caretaker chief minister had never acted out of personal or family interest.

“He bothers me day and night, thinking about Sabah’s problems … about the roads, water, and electricity.

“I can’t even sleep, but I respect him because he works for the people of Sabah,” he said.