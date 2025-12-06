Sabah projects to be monitored every month, says PM

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim being greeted at a Madani event in Kota Kinabalu today. (Bernama pic)

KOTA KINABALU : All water, electricity and road projects in Sabah will be monitored jointly by the federal and state governments every month from January, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the new approach was crucial to ensure that fundamental issues, such as water and electricity supply and unsatisfactory road conditions in several areas, could be resolved without delay.

The monitoring would cover both federal and state projects, including school repairs, village infrastructure, the Pan Borneo highway project and other critical upgrading works.

Speaking at a Madani event here, Anwar said the joint monitoring system would involve district officers and state and federal development agencies. It would ensure that the hundreds of planned projects could be implemented faster than before.

He said the government’s priority was to ensure that all development pledges were translated into real action and did not remain as mere announcements. He also stressed that there should no longer be delays in approving federal projects in the state.

The prime minister said he chose to visit Sabah immediately after the state assembly elections to dispel the perception that politicians only made promises during election campaigns and became complacent once they won.

Instead, he said, the government should demonstrate its commitment from the outset to work and fulfil the people’s mandate.