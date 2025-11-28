AirBorneo ropes in former MAHB chief aviation officer as CEO

Megat Ardian Wira Aminuddin had held key roles at Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, Saudi-based low-cost carrier Flynas and Malaysia Airports. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Megat Ardian Wira Aminuddin, a former senior executive of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, has been appointed as the chief executive officer of AirBorneo, Sarawak’s state-owned airline.

Megar Ardian, who was chief aviation and strategy officer of Malaysia Airports, will assume his new role on Jan 1. His appointment was confirmed by Sarawak state secretary Mohamad Abu Bakar, who is also AirBorneo chairman, Dayak Daily reported.

Megat Ardian had previously held key roles at Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia and Saudi-based low-cost carrier Flynas before joining Malaysia Airports.

AirBorneo is owned by the Sarawak government through Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd. It is expected to begin operations by the end of this year, with an initial focus on improving connectivity to the state’s interior and underserved regions.