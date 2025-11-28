Boy found dead after falling into drain

The fire and rescue department had searched the water catchment area and deployed divers to search for the boy. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : An 11-year-old boy was found dead last night, hours after falling into a drain and being swept away by strong currents in Alor Gajah, Melaka.

The fire and rescue department said the victim had drowned and was found among some branches that were stuck in the drain, about 600m from where he was last seen.

The boy fell into the drain, which led to a water catchment area, at around 5.45pm. His body was found about two and a half hours later.

The department had searched the water catchment area and deployed divers to search for the boy due to the high water levels and strong currents.