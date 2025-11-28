Cadet’s death: full police report expected soon, says AGC

The family of UTM student Syamsul Haris Shamsudin had called for immediate action to bring those involved to court. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Attorney-General’s Chambers today said it is awaiting a full report from the police before deciding whether to take further action on the death of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia reserve army cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin.

In a statement, the AGC said the police have yet to complete several directives that it issued with regards to the investigation.

“The investigation’s report is expected to be submitted in the near future before further action is taken,” said the AGC.

The statement was issued in response to FMT’s report today in which Syamsul’s family called for immediate action by the AGC after a second post-mortem report confirmed that the 22-year-old died due to a traumatic neck injury.

Syamsul died on July 28 under unclear circumstances while undergoing training at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

He was reported to have suffered a seizure before his death. However, his mother alleged that her son’s body bore bruises and injuries consistent with physical assault rather than a seizure.

The family’s lawyer, Naran Singh, today said the second post-mortem report by forensic expert Siew Sheue Feng had concluded, among others, that the findings “indicate the deceased sustained severe neck injuries while he was alive”.

“We urge the AGC to take immediate action and bring those involved to court,” he said outside Kuala Lumpur Hospital’s forensic department.