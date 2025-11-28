Caprice death threat case shelved

(From left) Caprice lodged a police report in July, which led to investigations against two people, R Jeyenderan and Syed Murad Syed Naseem.

PETALING JAYA : Police are to take no further action in the case of an alleged death threat against rapper Caprice by two people in July.

The two are R Jeyenderan, CEO of Maritime Network Sdn Bhd, and high-performance transformation coach Syed Murad Syed Naseem, who were investigated for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication.

Their lawyer, Aizzat Mustafa, said the pair were informed of the decision via a letter from Shah Alam CID chief Faizal Salleh. It stated that the Selangor deputy public prosecutor decided to classify the case as requiring no further action after receiving the investigation papers from the police.

“All case items will be returned in the near future,” he said in a statement.

Caprice, whose real name is Ariz Ramli, lodged a police report on July 10 saying that he received threatening messages via Instagram.