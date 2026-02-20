Rafizi to address RM2.5bil misconduct allegations tonight

Rafizi Ramli said the two allegations against him created a narrative suggesting his involvement in misappropriation totalling RM3.6 billion, which he described as ‘absurd’ and ‘an overkill’.

PETALING JAYA : Former economy minister Rafizi Ramli will provide a detailed response tonight regarding two allegations of misconduct linked to him, including a claim of his involvement in a RM2.5 billion corruption case.

The Pandan MP said he would give a full explanation on the allegations levelled at him by social media influencer Ariz Ramli, better known as Caprice, on the “Yang Berhenti Menteri” podcast episode to be aired at 10pm.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Rafizi said Caprice’s claims involved a large-scale 750-megawatt private solar project by UEM Lestra, which he emphasised had no connection to the economy ministry, which he previously led.

“I am accused of awarding a contract to a company allegedly linked to me. This is yet another piece of slander being spread by Caprice,” he said.

Last Wednesday, Caprice defended his claim after Rafizi threatened to take legal action against him.

He also uploaded several screenshots and documents on his social media as evidence to support the allegations he raised.

Rafizi said he would also respond to allegations of misconduct related to a government agreement with ARM Holdings, a global semiconductor giant, which is currently being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He said the investigation supposedly focuses on whether the agreement was signed hastily, causing losses to the country and prompting media reports of alleged misconduct of RM1.1 billion involving a certain “former senior minister”.

Last Monday, MACC confirmed it had opened an investigation following complaints from several NGOs alleging the agreement was rushed and one-sided, potentially affecting government interests.

According to Rafizi, the combination of the two allegations created a narrative suggesting his involvement in misappropriation totalling RM3.6 billion, which he described as “absurd” and “an overkill”.

“I am accused of being involved in a scandal where the value exceeds that taken by former prime minister Najib Razak,” he said.