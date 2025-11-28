Elderly woman in Penang claims trial to trafficking newborn girl

Tang Wui Soo at the Penang court complex. (Zuhainy Zulkiffli pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 62-year-old woman who works as a document “runner” has been charged in the Penang sessions court with trafficking a baby girl for the purpose of exploitation in 2021.

Tang Wui Soo, who works as a runner for people with matters involving the national registration department (JPN), claimed trial after the charge was read before judge Juraidah Abbas, Harian Metro reported.

Tang was accused of trafficking the baby, who was born on Nov 17, 2021, for the purpose of exploitation, which is also a breach of the Child Act concerning the unlawful transfer of possession or custody of a child.

Tang, who stays in Jitra, Kedah, was charged with committing the offence at Island Hospital on Jalan Macalister at 1.45pm on Nov 24, 2021.

The charge under Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 is punishable by five to 30 years’ imprisonment and a whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Puteri Nor Nadia Iqbal prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer RSN Rayer.

Puteri asked the court to set bail at RM20,000 but Rayer sought a lower amount, saying his client was a housewife with two children and had health issues which required her to seek treatment at a hospital in Putrajaya.

The court fixed bail at RM8,000 and ordered Tang to surrender her passport.

The judge fixed Jan 8 for case mention.